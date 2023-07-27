scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Edinburgh, July 27 (IANS) Ireland have sealed their qualification for the 2024 Men’s ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA, after their game against Germany was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in the ongoing European Regional Final Qualifiers tournament.

Having won their previous four matches, against Italy, Denmark, Austria, and Jersey, Ireland needed just one more point to mathematically ensure qualification for next year’s mega event. Due to their match against Germany being abandoned, the points were shared, and as a result, Ireland’s passage to the Men’s T20 World Cup was secured.

“While it’s true that we’d rather have achieved qualification on the field today, we’re delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup. We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement, and I think we delivered on that front,” said captain Paul Stirling in a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.

Ireland, with nine points from the ongoing tournament, still have one match left to play in the qualifying tournament, as they are set to face hosts Scotland in Grange Cricket Club on Friday. That game will decide who wins the tournament outright.

One more spot is still up for grabs from the European Qualifiers, with Scotland leading the race and needing just one point to join Ireland in next year’s mega event, comprising 20 teams.

This comes after Ireland missed qualifying for the ten-team 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played from October 5-November 19, after being unable to enter the Super Six stage of the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June-July.

Ireland’s next T20I assignment will be playing three matches against India at home in Malahide on August 18, 20 and 23. India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning the series 2-0, though the hosts came close to winning.

“So, we’ll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line tomorrow and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 series next month,” concluded Stirling.

Meanwhile, Ireland have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second match of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Dublin on Tuesday, which the hosts lost by 153 runs.

Philip Thompson of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Laura Delany pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Jareth McCready and Paul Reynolds, and third umpire Mark Hawthorne levelled the charge.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin
Next article
Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan
This May Also Interest You
News

I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

News

Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan

Technology

TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin

News

Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Technology

Tobacco, alcohol major drivers of head and neck cancers in India

Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for first time for a project

News

Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

News

Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors

Sports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

News

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta

News

Shubhangi Atre in a double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Sigourney Weaver not hopeful of becoming grandmother

Sports

Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti

News

‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ – the untold story of India’s most infamous outlaw

News

'Meg 2' director Ben Wheatley talks about Jason Statham's love for doing his own stunts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US