scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Paulinho joins Atletico Mineiro on permanent deal

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, July 4 (IANS) Atletico Mineiro have completed the permanent signing of Brazil under-23 forward Paulinho on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 22-year-old, who joined Atletico on loan from Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen last December, will be tied to the Belo Horizonte outfit until December 2027, reports Xinhua.

Paulinho made 79 appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverksusen and scored nine goals after joining the Bundesliga club from Vasco da Gama in 2018.

Since arriving at Atletico last December, he has scored 14 times and provided six assists in 34 appearances.

Atletico Mineiro are currently 10th in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with five wins from 13 games so far.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China's Wang reaches second round at Wimbledon, Zheng ousted by Siniakova
Next article
Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

Sports

China's Wang reaches second round at Wimbledon, Zheng ousted by Siniakova

Sports

West Indies Women's squad announced for T20I series against Ireland

Sports

Montreal Tigers are all set to roar louder in this edition of Global T20, says head coach Dav Whatmore

Sports

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalie Emiliano Martinez reaches Kolkata

Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic overcomes sluggish start to advance; Rublev, Musetti in 2nd round (roundup)

Sports

Chefs de Mission Seminar of Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes China's Zhu; Pegula, Garcia too reach second round (women's roundup)

Sports

AIFF Executive Committee inducts five new clubs into I-League, revives Federation Cup

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Netherlands stay in hunt for World Cup berth with 74-run win over Oman

Sports

Carlsen, Nakamura, Firouzja line up for strongest Bullet Chess Championship ever

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev races into second round on rain-hit first day; Djokovic's match interrupted

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan, Eoin Morgan, Mohd Hafeez among 75 players picked in the draft

Sports

Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten century leads Sri Lanka to first-ever ODI series win over New Zealand

Sports

SAFF Championship: India's impregnable defence up against Kuwait's attacking flair in the finale (preview)

Sports

Athletics: Coach's timely advice helped Neeraj Chopra win Lausanne Diamond League despite low fitness

Sports

Ashes 2023: Sir Geoffrey Boycott demands public apology from Australia over Bairstow stumping

Sports

Good chance of 'Just Stop Oil disruption' at Wimbledon, says Andy Murray

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US