PKL 10: Arjun's Super 10, Ankush's High 5 propel Jaipur Pink Panthers to an emphatic win

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Arjun Deshwal (15 raid points) and Ankush (6 tackle points) were the top performers as Jaipur Pink Panthers extended their winning spree to seven games as they secured an emphatic 42-25 victory over the Bengal Warriors in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

There was very little to separate the two sides from the start in this match played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here.

Maninder Singh began with a 2-point raid and Vaibhav Garje got a couple of early tackles as the Bengal Warriors held on to a slim lead. However, their lead did not go beyond a point as the defending champions constantly breathed down their necks.

Bhavani Rajput powered Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead at 10-8 and they held on to it to go into the break leading 13-12. The major concern for Jaipur Pink Panthers was the fact that their ace raider Arjun was on the bench for nine minutes in the opening half.

That changed in the second half as a multi-point raid from Arjun reduced the Bengal Warriors to two men on the mat. Maninder managed a 2-point raid of his own, but it was not enough to prevent the All-Out. Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri produced a wonderful dash from the left to tackle Maninder and the side from Jaipur led 24-19 with 12 minutes left.

The defending champions tightened their defence thereon and an iron-clad ankle hold from Ankush on Vishwas saw their lead extend to 10 points at 30-20. It also brought up Ankush’s High 5.

Shrikant Jadhav got a Super Tackle to help his side’s comeback attempt, but that was undone by another brilliant multi-point raid from Arjun, which paved the way for a 2nd ALL OUT in the 39th minute. Arjun registered his 7th Super 10 on the trot as Jaipur Pink Panthers cruised to their 7th consecutive win.

–IANS

bsk/