PKL 10: Gujarat Giants seal playoffs spot with massive win over Bengaluru Bulls

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) Parteek Dahiya (13 points) and Fazel Atrachali (6 points) were the top performers as Gujarat Giants secured their place in the Eliminator match in Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), beating the Bengaluru Bulls 50-28 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

The game came with huge implications for both sides in their race to make the playoffs, and right from the Giants seized the moment to establish authority almost immediately. Having slowly built up a small lead, they relied on the enduring brilliance of Parteek Dahiya to surge into complete dominance.

In the eighth minute of the first half, Dahiya’s Super Raid to take out Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Monu set up the first All-Out for the Giants to take a 9-3 lead.

They did not let this momentum slip, as Dahiya kept chipping away up front while the Giants’ defence kept the rafters shut for the most part. A second ALL OUT right on the edge of halftime gave them a massive 21-9 lead at the break.

The one-sided nature of the contest continued well into the second half, and soon enough the Bulls were making unforced errors of their own to gift points to the Giants. A series of them gave the Giants a third All-Out early in the second half to extend into a 17-point lead.

For their part though, the Giants’ defence was on absolute fire, led in particular by a brilliant Fazel Atrachali, who with 10 minutes to play, had six points from six tackles for the evening. A Super Raid by Nitin to take out Monu, Arulnanthababu and Amit Sheoran set up a fourth All-Out, the gloss on a thoroughly dominant Giants performance that sealed their spot in the playoffs.

–IANS

bsk/