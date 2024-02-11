PKL 10: Mohite, Shadloui power Puneri Paltan to PKL Season 10 semis

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) The Puneri Paltan put up a masterclass to register an emphatic 56-29 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Kolkata on Sunday. The Pune side also booked a place in the PKL 10 semifinals through the victory.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a few raid points as the Puneri Paltan raced away with a six-point lead in the third minute. However, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi helped the Tamil Thalaivas get on board through a Super Tackle on Pankaj Mohite. But Mohit Goyat effected a raid and Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Vishal Chahal as the Pune side inflicted the first All-Out of the match to take a big lead at 12-2.

Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the 10th minute as the Puneri Paltan continued to forge ahead. Ajinkya Pawar tried to counterattack for the Thalaivas, but he couldn’t find a way to breach the Puneri defence line. The Pune side inflicted another All-Out and led comfortably at 28-10 at the end of the first half.

Mohit Goyat took out M. Abishek as the Pune side continued to put relentless pressure in the second half. Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and reduced Thalaivas to just one player on the mat in the 27th minute. The Pune side rode on the momentum and inflicted another All-Out soon after to attain complete control of the game at 41-14.

The Thalaivas couldn’t find a way to get back into the contest for the rest of the game as the Puneri Paltan coasted to a place in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 semifinals.

–IANS

bsk/