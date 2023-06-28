scorecardresearch
PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes for incredible success at Special Olympics

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes who took part in the recently concluded Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin for their incredible success.

India finished their campaign with 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze) at the Special Olympics, which celebrates unity, diversity and special skills among people with intellectual disabilities.

“Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier attended a felicitation ceremony of the Special Olympics athletes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Tuesday.

Motivating the athletes, the Hon’ble 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind said, “Our Indian athletes won 202 medals, with 76 Gold, 75 Silver and 51 Bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023. It makes me elated that out of 202 medals, our daughters won 89 medals. This fact paints a picture of a happy India.”

“As we move forward, I hope you all remember that your journey does not end here. Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin was a platform to showcase your talents and sheer determination. I am sure your victory here will motivate you to achieve more each day. Remember your nation stands behind you and you are never alone. We are proud of all our Special Athletes and their achievements will remain in our hearts and minds forever. Dream big, keep your targets high and never forget the unimaginable power inside you,” he added.

