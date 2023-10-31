scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PM Modi to interact with India's Asian para games contingent on Wednesday

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India’s Asian Para Games contingent on November 1 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold medals in Asian para Games 2022.

The total medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 per cent increase over the previous best performance (in 2018) and the 29 gold medals won are almost twice as won in 2018.

The programme will be attended by the athletes, their coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India and Indian Olympic Association, representatives from national sports federations, and officials from the sports ministry.

–IANS

ans/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Thalapathy 68' heads to Thailand for shoot
Next article
Bobby Deol reveals how he got 'Race 3'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US