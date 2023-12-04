Premier League: Arsenal look to pull clear off opponents in key clash (Preview)

London, Dec 4 (IANS) There is a full round of midweek Premier League games spread over three days in England in what could prove to be decisive few days. League leaders Arsenal is in action on Tuesday night, with a short trip out of London to face Luton Town. Luton currently sit just above the relegation zone and have shown they are a team willing to roll up their sleeves and battle for 90 minutes in every game to maintain the top-flight status they won through the playoffs last season.

Whether they have the quality to beat Arsenal is another question, and Arsenal have no injury concerns after Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Wolverhampton, reports Xinhua.

That game saw Mikel Arteta’s men take an early lead, but despite dominating and an excellent performance from Martin Odegaard, they failed to kill their rivals off and faced a nervous final few minutes after Matheus Cunha pulled a goal back for Wolves with four minutes left to play.

Arteta will want his side to show a ruthless streak to pile the pressure on Manchester City, who have looked vulnerable in recent matches and have a difficult away trip to fourth-place Aston Villa on Thursday.

Wolves are also in action on Tuesday after their narrow defeat to Arsenal, as they entertain Burnley.

Burnley travelled to the Black Country after a 5-0 win at home to Sheffield United saw them claim their first home points of the season and only their second victory of the campaign.

Burnley fans will no doubt view Saturday’s result as a chance to kick-start their campaign, but so far both of Burnley’s wins have come against sides (Sheffield and Luton) who won promotion with them last season.

That means 11 games against sides who were in the Premier League last season have yielded just one single point (away to Nottingham Forest) and Wolves will be looking to provide a reality check to Vincent Kompany and his men.

–IANS/bsk/