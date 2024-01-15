Premier League: Aston Villa miss chance to go top, City move second

London, Jan 15 (IANS) Aston Villa missed a chance to go level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League when they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Everton. The draw leaves Villa in the third place, level on 43 points with Manchester City, but two behind Liverpool, who don’t play this weekend due to the mid-season break in England, reports Xinhua.

Alex Moreno had the ball in the net for Villa in the 18th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR intervention.

Everton also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Manchester United and Tottenham drew 2-2 in a match that Tottenham probably deserved to win and would have won with more clinical finishing.

United twice took the lead through Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford after three and 40 minutes, but Tottenham twice leveled thanks to Richarlison and Roberto Betancur.

Tottenham went on to control the second half, while United faded as an attacking force, with hardly any presence in their rival’s penalty area.

Kevin de Bruyne gave a match-deciding cameo as Manchester City came from behind to win 3-2 away to Newcastle United on Saturday and climb to second in the table.

Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 26th minute with a backheel, before Newcastle’s pace caused City problems.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon put the home side ahead with quick-fire goals after 35 and 37 minutes.

De Bruyne came on as a 69th minute substitute and less than five minutes later, he equalized with a smart finish, and he then assisted Oscar Bobb for the 91st minute goal that puts City two points behind Liverpool.

Cole Palmer’s penalty in first half injury time saw Chelsea to a 1-0 win at home to Fulham, although both sides had chances to score more goals.

Palmer scored after Raheem Sterling went down after contact in the Fulham penalty area and Chelsea twice hit the woodwork through Sterling and Conor Gallagher.

Burnley were denied a vital win in their relegation battle at home to Luton by a controversial late goal on Friday night.

Zeki Amdouni put Burnley ahead in the 36th minute and the home side looked to be holding on for their fourth win of the season until the injury time when Carlton Morris headed home for Luton.

