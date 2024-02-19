Premier League: Hojlund scores a brace as Man Utd beat Luton Town

Luton, Feb 19 (IANS) Rasmus Hojlund’s historic brace earned Manchester United a 2-1 win at Luton Town that moves them just three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes to become the youngest player in Premier League history to net in six consecutive matches, according to Premier League website.

Hojlund capitalised on a defensive error to open the scoring after just 37 seconds and then chested home to leave United seemingly in cruise control on Sunday night.

In the seventh minute, Hojlund made it seven goals in his last six appearances. A Shaw corner found its way to Alejandro Garnacho, whose shot Hojlund deflected into the corner of the net with his chest.

With just 14 minutes gone, Luton scored the third goal of the match when Chong’s deflected cross reached Morris, who headed beyond an onrushing Andre Onana to halve the deficit and become the first Luton player to score in three successive Premier League matches.

Luton pushed in search of an equaliser, and Casemiro and Harry Maguire were both given yellow cards for stopping attacks. Erik ten Hag substituted both players at half-time, while Shaw was forced off injured a few minutes before the break.

On the hour mark, Luton goalkeeper Kaminski saved Marcus Rashford’s powerful shot, before Man Utd failed to score two big chances. First, Bruno Fernandes got past Kaminski and had an open goal, but his shot was blocked by a lunging Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Then, Garnacho rounded Kaminski but delayed his shot, allowing a combination of the goalkeeper and Bell to get back and block his goalbound effort.

Hojlund was then denied a hat-trick when Kaminski spread himself to keep out his left-footed effort from just outside the six-yard box.

Luton continued to attack and in the fourth minute of added time, Barkley’s header clipped the crossbar, as they fell to back-to-back defeats and remain in 17th place, a point above Everton, ahead of travelling to Liverpool on Wednesday.

A fourth consecutive win and fifth match without defeat takes Man Utd onto 44 points.

