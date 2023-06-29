Pro Kabaddi: Can't wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The kabaddi fever is on the rise with the Asian Kabaddi Championship currently going on and Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on the horizon.

The biggest kabaddi league in the world is all set to announce dates for the Player Auction of the tenth season very soon.

Ahead of the special announcement, PKL star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season.

“I am really excited for the 10th season. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been through a riveting journey and it certainly deserves a grand tenth season. I can’t wait to get on the mat and celebrate Season 10 with all the fans.”

Speaking about the impact of PKL in the last nine years, superstar raider Naveen, who has notched 934 points in 85 matches, said, “The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of hundreds of players. Today, kabaddi has become an aspirational career and it’s all thanks to PKL. I’m looking forward to many more seasons in the future.”

The PKL has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthrall the fans once again during the upcoming season.

–IANS

bsk