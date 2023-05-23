scorecardresearch
Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) A large number of protestors, led by Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, gathered here at India Gate on Tuesday to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.

Carrying the national flag, the protesters marched to India Gate, near the parliament building, with a strong police presence accompanying them.

Addressing the crowd, Sakshi said, “This is the fight for India’s daughters.”

The wrestlers have been staging a dharna at the Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused by six female wrestlers, including a minor, of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the BJP MP last month based on the complaints from the wrestlers. The police have also recorded the statements of seven wrestlers, one of whom is a minor, and interrogated Singh on the allegations of sexual harassment.

So far, there has been no arrest in the two cases.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Agency News Desk
