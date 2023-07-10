scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Puja Tomar stuns Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 main event to retain strawweight title

By Agency News Desk

Noida, July 2 (IANS) Puja Tomar reigned supreme in Matrix Fight Night’s first-ever all-women’s main event against her Russian opponent Anastasia Feofanova in a gruelling bout at MFN 12 in Noida Indoor Stadium and retained her strawweight title.

The thrilling main event ran for four rounds. In the first round, Puja Tomar landed a left-hand hook on her opponent’s face and took her down to the ground. Using her long legs, Anastasia managed to keep Puja at bay. With her height advantage, Anastasia locked Puja in a hold, but the Champion pulled herself out and landed powerful kicks to rattle the Russian on Saturday.

Puja showcased tremendous defensive prowess as the bout progressed and despite Anastasia’s long reach, managed to keep her opponent at a distance. Puja kept targeting Anastasia’s left knee, using powerful kicks to wear down her opponent. With combination attacks, Puja landed heavy face blows on the Russian, earning key points.

After intense four rounds, Puja was declared the winner via TKO with a corner stoppage due to Anastasia breaking her forearm from defending Puja’s heavy blows.

After winning the bout, Puja thanked her family for constant support.

“Before I say anything, I want to thank my late father. I am sure he will be proud to see me. My family’s constant support has been the reason for me reaching this point in my MMA career,” she said.

The star-studded show also witnessed Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in attendance who enthralled fans with their dynamic presence, along with Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan. India’s MMA star Ritu Phogat also attended the show and cheered for Indian fighters.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, MFN overseas prospects Mochamed Machaev from Austria faced off against Khabibullo Azizov from Tajikistan in a gritty featherweight bout. Due to an accidental kick to the groin, the bout was declared as a no contest.

In the Main Card, Chungren Koren defeated Chaitanya Gavali via Technical Knock Out within 3 minutes 30 seconds of the first round. Shyamanand picked up a big win over Egypt’s Mido Mohamed via TKO within 1 minute 14 seconds of the first round.

Rahul Thapa defeated Avizo Lanamai via unanimous decision, while Pawan Maan defeated Sandeep Dahiya via unanimous decision as well after gruelling three rounds. Digamber Singh Rawat picked up a thunderous win over Neeraj Panghal via KO in the first round after 4 minutes 48 seconds.

In the Prelims, Gurtej Singh picked up a win over Edukondal Rao by unanimous decision, while Dushyant picked up a win over Anthony Syiem with unanimous decision as well. Sonam Zomba stunned fan-favourite Jojo Rajkumari with a win by unanimous decision, while Aminder Bisht also defeated his opponent Akash in flyweight category via unanimous decision.

Speaking on the action-packed night, MFN co-founder Ayesha Shroff said, “It was an exciting night of intense competition and entertainment. The fighters gave their everything to put on a show for the audience. Each and every one of them has worked hard to be here. I congratulate all the winners and we look to many more magical nights like today in the coming time.”

“I am just overwhelmed by the response we got from the audience. I would like to thank everyone who turned up in huge numbers to see these fighters putting up an impressive show. The support that we have got will motivate us to keep coming back and also the fighters to grow as MMA professionals,” she added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri
Next article
Ashes 2023: 'If that was a legal way of catching, we'd all be doing it', says Broad on Starc's contentious catch
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mohammad Shahzad returns to Afghanistan’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh

Technology

Climate change to spur spread of tick-borne ‘deadly virus’ in UK: Report

Sports

Indian shuttlers all set for Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 leads Australia to four-wicket win over England

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If that was a legal way of catching, we'd all be doing it', says Broad on Starc's contentious catch

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Indian boxing squad for 19th Asian Games named; Shiva, Lovlina Nikhat among big names

Sports

Dinesh Karthik backs Ashwin to lead India in Asian Games 2023

Sports

China beat Japan to win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

Sports

'Dramatic fall from grace': Ian Bishop, Brathwaite dissect West Indies' failure at ODI WC Qualifier

Sports

PCB writes to Pakistan government for travel clearance for ODI WC in India: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen', McGrath fumes over decision on Starc's attempted catch

Sports

Ashes: Lyon criticises suggestions he went out to bat to possibly avail concussion sub

Sports

Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Mallorca

Sports

Ashes 2023: MCC clarifies why Starc's attempted catch of Duckett was given not out

Sports

De Arrascaeta guides Flamengo to win over Fortaleza

Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek shakes off health concerns ahead of Wimbledon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US