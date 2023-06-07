scorecardresearch
Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as an advisor

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Padel Federation (IPF) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Pullela Gopichand, making the badminton legend its advisor, in order to propel Padel — a dynamic and fast-growing sport — to unprecedented heights in the country.

Gopichand, a Padma Bhushan, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee, brings his enormous wealth of expertise and experience as an advisor, having made an indelible mark in producing a host of world-class shuttlers.

Notably, Padel has proven to be an addictive sport and lucrative business investment across the world and this is what caught the attention of Supriya Devgun, former bronze medallist at the 2017 BWF World Senior Badminton Championship, and Founder & Managing Director, Badminton Gurukul, who has joined the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board Member.

“I am thrilled to join the Indian Padel Federation as an advisor and contribute to the growth and development of Padel in India. Padel is an exciting sport with tremendous potential, and I am committed to utilising experience to elevate it to new heights. Through this partnership, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem, nurture talent, and inspire a new generation of Padel players,” Gopichand was quoted as saying in a media release.

“Together with the IPF, we will work towards establishing Padel as a mainstream sport, while fostering a culture of excellence in the Indian Padel community,” he added.

Speaking about her association with the Indian Padel Federation, Supriya Devgun said, “Being a sports person, sports entrepreneur and administrator, the vision and motivation for me has always been to spread physical literacy in the country. Padel, being a new sport, gives a level playing field to all, is easier to learn and compete, compared to a lot of other sports. And hence, the motivation for me to be associated with the Indian Padel Federation is to see more people in the country playing sport!”

Since its establishment in 2018, the IPF has successfully hosted national ranking tournaments and friendly matches, fostering a sense of camaraderie among Padel enthusiasts. As a founding member of the APAC Padel association, the IPF has been instrumental in promoting regional growth and collaboration within the Padel community.

“From being chosen by the European Olympic Committees as an independent discipline, to the Qatar Sports Investment bankrolling Premier Padel, Padel is taking the world by storm. At this juncture, we are excited and honoured to have Pullela Gopichand join Indian Padel Federation as the strategic advisor. Supriya Devgun will join the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board member. The cumulative experience of Gopichand and Supriya gives us the confidence to move ahead strategically, so that Padel becomes the most preferred racquet sport in the years to come,” said Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Indian Padel Federation.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
