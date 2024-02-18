PVL Season 3: Ahmedabad Defenders beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in battle of champions

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahmedabad Defenders won the battle of champions on Sunday, defeating the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-13, 15-9, 15-6 in the third season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. Muthusamy led his side with solid passing, and Max Senica and Nandhagopal, who was named the Player of the Match, contributed with solid spikes to give the Defenders a strong start.

With Vinit Kumar’s consistent attacks on the lines, Kolkata played to their strengths to keep the game in balance. Including middle blocker Ashwal Rai, Kolkata tried to inch ahead. But a couple of unforced errors from the Thunderbolts, and a powerful smash from Angamuthu allowed Ahmedabad to get in front.

Muthu’s passing only kept improving as the game progressed and he kept providing plenty of attacking options to his side. The pipe attacks from Nandha only added more pressure on Kolkata. Onur Cukur’s aggressive passing presented a challenge for Defenders, but middle blocker LM Manoj took responsibility for him to close down the play.

Angamuthu, who had been quiet for most of the game, came alive in the final few minutes and showcased variations in attack to help his side. A smart review call earned Ahmedabad a Super Point, and the defending champions followed it up with a Super Serve to register a statement-making win over the Thunderbolts.

