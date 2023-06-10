scorecardresearch
Real Madrid confirm return of left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, June 10 (IANS) Real Madrid confirmed the return of left back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano for the next four seasons.

The 23-year-old defender has agreed a four-year contract until the end of June 2027, as Real Madrid paid five million euros for his services after conserving 50 percent of his rights when he joined Rayo in 2020, reports Xinhua.

Garcia returns to the club where he began his career after an excellent season with Rayo, playing over 3,400 minutes in the season which has just finished.

He will help cover the position of left back after Marcelo left the club in 2022 and with Ferland Mendy likely to leave this summer after a campaign badly affected by injury.

When asked about Garcia in a press conference last week, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the defender “has a lot of energy, he is very fast and attacks very well. He has a good profile to play in Real Madrid and he will be with us.”

Garcia is Real Madrid’s second signing for the 2023-2024 season after confirming the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 103 million euros plus possible add-ons.

Garcia isn’t the only player to leave Rayo this summer, with Osasuna on Friday confirming the signing of central defender Alejandro Catena on a free transfer after the conclusion of his contract with the club from the south of Madrid.

–IANS

cs

