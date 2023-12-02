- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Renato Paiva takes charge of Mexico’s Toluca

Renato Paiva has been appointed manager of Toluca for the 2024 season, the Liga MX club said.

By Agency News Desk
Renato Paiva takes charge of Mexico's Toluca
Renato Paiva takes charge of Mexico's Toluca _ pic courtesy news agency

Mexico City, Dec 2 (IANS) Portuguese coach Renato Paiva has been appointed manager of Toluca for the 2024 season, the Liga MX club said.

The 53-year-old replaces Uruguayan Carlos Morales who assumed the job on an interim basis following the sacking of Ignacio Ambriz in October, reports Xinhua.

Paiva has been out of work since parting ways with Brazilian Serie A club Bahia in September.

Toluca failed to reach the playoffs of this year’s Liga MX Apertura tournament, winning just five of 17 games to finish 12th in the 18-team standings.

It will be Paiva’s second time in charge of a Liga MX club following his six-month spell at Leon in 2022.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women’s Premier League 2024 player auction list announced
Next article
SA20 welcomes AB de Villiers as brand ambassador
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US