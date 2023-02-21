scorecardresearch
Revenant Esports to represent India at UNITE Asia Champions League Finals in Malaysia

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Revenant Esports have become the second Indian team at the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The team put up a dominant performance in the final day of the India Qualifier to earn a slot at the offline event.

The UNITE Asia Champions India Qualifier took place from January 8 to February 9 with $8,500 on the line.

Revenant will now fly down to Malaysia alongside Marcos Gaming to compete in the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals on March 18 and 19. They will be up against the best teams from East Asia and Southeast Asia. The winner of the tournament will walk home with $30,000.

–IANS

cs

