Ricky Ponting left fuming after being hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was left fuming after being pelted by grapes on live television when he was on his broadcasting duties at the end of Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

The incident happened at the conclusion of Day One when Ponting was discussing some points of the day’s play. He was struck by a series of fruity missiles and several grapes were seen near his shoes on the turf.

After the Sky Sports presenter, Ian Ward wrapped an interview with Todd Murphy, pointed out to Ponting. “It looks like you’re being peppered with grapes,” Ward was quoted by the Sun.

But Ponting, who looked far from impressed, said: “I’ve just been hit by a grape. I wouldn’t mind finding out who that was actually.”

Talking about the match, Australia had a productive outing on Day One of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, bowling out England for 283 before making a solid start with the bat.

In response to England’s score, Australia began their innings confidently. The openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja walked out in challenging conditions but were determined in their effort to stay at the crease.

The pair laid out a solid platform while scoring at the decent click to eat away at England’s lead. But Warner’s promising knock finally came to an end on 24 when edged one delivery from Woakes, with Crawley taking a flying catch in the slips.

Khawaja and Labuschagne then saw out the remainder of the final session Australia finished day 1 on 61-1.

