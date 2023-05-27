scorecardresearch
River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

By Agency News Desk

Lima, May 27 (IANS) Rodrigo Aliendro scored in the 84th minute to earn River Plate a 1-1 draw at Sporting Cristal in their Copa Libertadores Group D match here.

Yoshimar Yotun put the hosts ahead with a low 63rd-minute strike but the momentum swung when Rafael Lutiger was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Nacho Fernandez in the penalty area, reports Xinhua.

Miguel Borja saw his resultant spot-kick saved by Renato Solis, who dived spectacularly to prevent the ball from flying into the top-left corner.

River equalized six minutes from time when Aliendro finished coolly after Jose Paradela’s headed pass.

The result means River Plate remain last in the group with four points from four outings, behind Sporting Cristal on goal difference.

In Thursday’s other Copa Libertadores fixtures, Internacional won 2-1 at Metropolitanos, The Strongest edged to a 1-0 home win over Fluminense and Olimpia prevailed 2-0 at Patronato.

