scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rondon sends River Plate four points clear of group rivals

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires (Argentina), Oct 30 (IANS) Salomon Rondon scored late as River Plate extended their lead at the top of the Argentine Primera Division Group A standings with a 2-1 away win over Gimnasia.

Cristian Tarragona put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute when he fired a close-range effort into the far corner after Matias Abaldo’s attempt was parried clear by Franco Armani, reports Xinhua.

The visitors equalised through Paulo Diaz, who bundled home from the edge of the six-yard box following Facundo Colidio’s corner.

Rondon completed the turnaround by combining with Esequiel Barco before thumping a first-time shot from outside the 18-yard box into the far corner.

The Venezuela international striker has now scored five times in nine appearances for River this league campaign.

River now have 23 points from 11 games in Group A, four points more than second-placed Independiente.

In other Argentine Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Colon won 1-0 at home to Atletico Tucuman, Rosario Central cruised to a 3-1 home victory over Argentinos Juniors and Independiente were held to a goalless home draw by Arsenal Sarandi.

–IANS

cs/bsk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Myntra’s ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ starts from Nov 1, offers over 2.4 mn styles from over 6K brands
Next article
Rapper Badshah quizzed by Maha Cyber Police for promoting Fairplay App
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US