RuPay Prime Volleyball League onboards Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Season 3

The thrilling sport of Volleyball is set to sprinkle the flavour of Hindi cinema with superstar Hrithik Roshan joining the 3rd season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League as the Brand Ambassador. The multi-award-winning actor has garnered a reputation for his dedicated fitness and diet regimes over the past couple of decades. Hrithik, an avid sports fan himself, enjoys the physical nature of volleyball and described the partnership as a natural fit for him.

To spike things up, Hrithik engaged in a discussion about the upcoming season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League with some of the top volleyball stars who will be competing in the third edition.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd was elated to welcome Hrithik Roshan to RuPay Prime Volleyball League, “We are delighted to have Hrithik Roshan join us as our brand ambassador for the next edition. The actor has redefined the meaning of athleticism and fitness over the years and has been a true source of inspiration for many of our athletes.”

“He has been quite vocal about the need to maintain physical and mental fitness, and hence we wanted a star personality such as him to be associated with our product. His presence will not only add glamour to RuPay Prime Volleyball League, but it will also make the overall product even more exciting and adventurous. We cannot wait for the third season to kick off.”

Hrithik Roshan, Indian actor and founder of HRX shared his excitement on joining the RuPay Prime Volleyball League as the Brand Ambassador, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the third edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League. My congratulations to the visionary team of Baseline Ventures, Sony Pictures Network, Sony Liv for putting up two remarkable Seasons of premium Volleyball that have gripped India. I’m amazed with the growing viewership and I’m positive that together we shall deliver yet another season of aspirational sporting opportunities to the youth of our country. The future of Volleyball seems bright in India and I look forward to discover newer talents through the course of the league.”

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League, co-owned and exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures, will enter its third edition this year featuring nine franchises – Hyderabad Black Hawks, Ahmedabad Defenders, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and the latest addition, Delhi Toofans.

RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 3 is all set to begin from 15th February, 2024 and will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network.