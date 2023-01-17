scorecardresearch
SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

By News Bureau

Paarl (South Africa), Jan 17 (IANS) Spinner Bjorn Fortuin claimed 3-14 as he along with Evan Jones (4-32) helped Paarl Royals rip through Durban’s Super Giants and claim a 10-run victory at Boland Park here on Tuesday.

Fortuin ripped through the top order, claiming the wickets of Kyle Mayers (12 off 11), Quinton de Kock (0 off 2 balls), and Dwaine Pretorius (0 off 1 ball) to leave the visitors struggling on 29-3 after 4.3 overs.

Wickets continued to fall just as it seemed the Super Giants were getting themselves back into the game, which stifled their momentum to leave them on 68-4 at the halfway mark.

Heinrich Klaasen (56* off 39 balls) combined with Keshav Maharaj (17 off 10) for a quick-fire 26-run partnership to get the Super Giants back in the contest.

However, Evan Jones bowled a superb 18th over, removing Maharaj and Hardus Viljoen in successive deliveries to leave the Super Giants needing 33 runs off the final 12 balls.

Jones, needing to defend 19 runs off the final over, conceded just eight to secure a second victory at home.

Earlier, Durban Super Giants made an early breakthrough when Paarl Royals’ Jason Roy (3) was dismissed by Hardus Viljoen (1/30) but a 53-run second-wicket partnership between top-scorer Wihan Lubbe (57 off 36) and Jos Buttler (35 off 27) got the innings back on track.

Once the pair departed, it seemed the Royals would struggle to reach the 150-run mark. However, some big hits by captain David Miller (28 off 19) and Ferisco Adams (10* off 4) saw the Royals end their innings on a competitive 169/6.

Paarl Royals next welcome the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Paarl on Thursday while Durban’s Super Giants have a few days to recover before taking on Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead on Friday.

Brief scores:

Paarl Royals 169/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 35, Wihan Lubbe 57, David Miller 28; Dwaine Pretorius2-35) beat Durban’s Super Giants 159/8 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 56, Wiaan Mulder 29; Evan Jones 4-32, Bjorn Fortuin 3-14) by 10 runs.

–IANS

bsk

