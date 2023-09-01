scorecardresearch
Sanjeet Budhwar to defend his Featherweight title in Main Event at MFN 13 on Oct 28

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) Matrix Fight Night, India’s premium mixed-martial arts promotion announced a blockbuster main event for the MFN 13, which is set to take place on October 28 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

On the action-packed night that will feature 12 exciting bouts, India’s very own Shyamanand, who has been on an impressive winning streak with 2 back-to-back KOs over two international opponents, will challenge the Featherweight Champion Sanjeet Budhwar for the title in the main event for a rematch years later.

Shyamanand, who hails from Bihar, had called out Haryana’s Sanjeet after a TKO win over his opponent Mido Mohamed from Egypt at MFN 12 on July 1. His only professional loss was at the hands of Budhwar; however, has improved drastically since then, creating immense buzz around this highly anticipated Main Event.

The ‘Silent Killer’ Sanjeet had beaten Atabek Abdimitalipov of Kyrgyzstan in a thrilling 5 round bout for the crown in December 2022. He has remained unbeaten in his last three MFN bouts and will hope to continue his streak against Shyamanand.

Speaking on the title bout, Sanjeet said: “I feel like I am ready for any challenge that is thrown at me. Shyamanand has risen through the ranks and has earned a title shot. But while he thinks he is ready for me, he will be in for a surprise at MFN 13.”

Meanwhile, throwing the gauntlet, Shyamanand added: “I have been waiting to get in the cage with Sanjeet again for a long time. Winning the MFN title means everything because it represents that you are the best among the best. I will give my all to win and become the new MFN Featherweight Champion.”

On the other hand, South Asia’s biggest prospect, Afghanistan’s most popular MMA star, Abdul Azim Badakhshi will make a return to MFN and will square off against Korea’s Hae Jin Park (Road FC’s Featherweight champion) in the Co-Main event of the night.

Addressing the MFN 13 fight card, Ayesha Shroff, Co-Founder MFN, said, “We are really excited with the MFN 13 fight card. Some of the most talented fighters are on the card this time around and matchups that fans have wanted to see for a long time have been delivered. This will truly be one of our best shows ever.”

