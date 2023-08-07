scorecardresearch
Santos part ways with Turra amid relegation threat

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, Aug 7 (IANS) Santos have sacked manager Paulo Turra after just seven games in charge as the Brazilian Serie A giants fight to avoid relegation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Santos said assistant coaches Adir Kirst, Felipe Endres and Leo Monteiro were also relieved of their duties, reports Xinhua.

The announcement came less than a day after Santos were held to a 1-1 home draw by Athletico Paranaense, a result that left them 17th in the 20-team standings.

Turra, who replaced Odair Hellmann in June, led the club to one win, three draws and three losses during his six weeks in the role.

The eight-time Brazilian top-flight champions will meet 13th-placed Fortaleza away in their next league fixture next Sunday.

