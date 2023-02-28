scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Santosh Trophy in Riyadh opens up more opportunities for him, hopes Karnataka skipper Karthik Govindswamy

By News Bureau

Having played in the top-flight Indian Super League for FC Pune City for a few seasons before the franchise owned by Rajesh Wadhawan Group along with actor Arjun Kapoor disbanded itself in 2019. Karthik Govindswamy also played in the I-League for a few seasons before his contracts ran out and the 28-year-old has to play in the Bengaluru City league and the Santosh Trophy for Karnataka.

Currently, he is representing Sporting Club, Bangalore, which emerged as Bangalore Division League champion this year and will be playing in qualifiers for the I-League Second Division next season.

Having lost his pre-eminent position as an ISL and I-League player, Karthik is currently captaining Karnataka in the knockout rounds of the 76th National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy here in Riyadh. He will be leading Karnataka in the semifinal against Services at the King Fahd International Football Stadium here on Wednesday.

Having played at the top level of Indian football, what motivates Karthik to do well in this edition of the Santosh Trophy in Riyadh is the hope to get a government job because of his good performance.

Son of an autorickshaw driver, Karthik lost both his parents in 2016 when he was playing for FC Pune City in ISL. He now has an elder brother who works for a private company in Bengaluru. Having followed in the footsteps of his elder brother who played football till the state level, Karthik now hopes that the opportunity to play in Santosh Trophy in Saudi Arabia would bag him a job and help him settle down,

At 28, this is one of the few opportunities that players like Karthik will get. He discontinued his studies after appearing for his 12th-class exams and also rejected job offers a few years back as he wanted to play in ISL and I-League.

"At that time I did not pursue the job offers because of my passion to play football professionally. Now I am hoping that my performance in Santosh Trophy in Riyadh will get noticed because the matches are going to get more eyeballs and I get a job," Karthik told reporters on the eve of the crucial semifinal match.

Helping Karnataka reach the final with a win against Services is likely to open up an opportunity for the likes of Karthik and the likes.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sutirtha, Yashaswini make singles main draw
Next article
PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes remain in hunt for playoffs with thrilling win over Calicut Heroes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes remain in hunt for playoffs with thrilling win over Calicut Heroes

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sutirtha, Yashaswini make singles main draw

News

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

Technology

India, Lithuania agree to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductor chips

News

Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his love song Tum Mili 2.0

Sports

Santosh Trophy: We have already won, says coach of first-time semifinalists Meghalaya

Technology

IIT Hyd establishes 'Advanced Darksky Observatory' for multidisciplinary research

Health & Lifestyle

Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality

News

Sandeep Goyat on playing grey character in 'InCar'

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘perks of action’

News

Director Ruben Ostlund to preside over Cannes Jury

Sports

Santosh Trophy: There were many hurdles, but we are focused on task at hand, says Punjab coach

Technology

Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

Technology

Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson's risk in adulthood

Technology

Evernote parent Bending Spoons lays off 129 employees

Technology

Apple breached antitrust law in Spotify case: European Commission

Technology

How to reduce risk of dementia

News

Divya Dutta opens up about dealing with depression

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US