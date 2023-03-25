scorecardresearch
Saweety Boora: From kabaddi player to world boxing champion

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Saweety Boora was a state level kabaddi player before she switched her loyalties to boxing on the advice of her father who preferred that she excelled in an individual sport, rather than a team sport.

Daughter of a farmer, Mahender Singh, Saweety initially had to overcome a lot of obstacles and resistance from relatives. Apart from having to undergo all her training on ploughed fields, she was forced to stop playing kabaddi as she was asked to shift out of Haryana if she wanted to pursue a career.

Eventually, fighting against all odds over the years, Saweety has emerged into one of the country’s top women boxers. She was silver medal winner at the 2014 World Championships.

On Saturday, she clinched the gold medal at the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The 30-year-old recently won a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Jordan too and also defended her national title at the Bhopal National Championships.

Below is her profile:

Saweety Boora (80 kg)

Date of Birth: 10-1-1993

Place of Birth: Hisar, Haryana

Style: Orthodox

Achievements:

2023: Gold at IBA World Championships, Delhi

2022: Gold at Senior National Championships, Bhopal

2022: Gold at Asian Championships, Jordan

2021: Gold at Senior National Championships, Hisar

2021: Bronze at Asian Championships, Dubai

2018: Umakhanov Memorial Tournament; Kaspiysk, Russia: Gold

2014: Women’s World Championships; South Korea: Silver

2015: Asian Women’s Boxing Championships; China: Silver

2015: 16th Senior(Elite) Women National Boxing Championship – 2015 Guwahati, Assam: Gold

2013: 14th Senior Women Boxing Competition Khatima, Uttrakhand: Gold

2013: 8th Senior Women North India Boxing Championships, Srinagar: Gold

2012: 8th Federation Cup Women Boxing Championships, Guwahati, Assam: Gold

2012: 4th Inter-Zonal Women National Boxing Championship,Visakhapatnam, AP: Gold

2011: 7th Youth Women National Boxing Championships Patiala, Punjab: Gold

2011: N.C. Sharma Memorial Federation Cup Women Boxing Championships, Uttarakhand: Gold

2011: 1st UBA Cup Women Boxing Tournament, Hisar Haryana: Gold

2012: 13th Senior Women National Boxing Championships Guwahati, Assam: Bronze

2010: S.H.N.C. Sharma Memorial Federation Cup Women Boxing Championships: Silver

2010: 11th Senior Women National Boxing Championships at Thrissur, Kerala: Gold

2009: 4th Junior Women National Boxing Championship 2009, Patna, Bihar: Gold

