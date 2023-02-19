Senior Women National: Hockey Karnataka beat Goans Hockey 10-0

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, Feb 18 (IANS) Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra added three points each to their tally after winning Saturday’s respective encounters in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023, here.

Hockey Karnataka went up against Goans Hockey in the first Pool B encounter of the day and emerged winners, beating Goans Hockey by 10-0. Soumyashree N R (17′, 30′), Kruthika S P (19′, 43′) and Poojitha B N (8′,24′) all scored a brace each while Yashika M G (7′), Anjali H R (36′), Apsara Ha (39′) and Niha N (54′) contributed by scoring a goal each. Chandana J’s exceptional performance during the match earned her the title of the Player of the Match.

The day’s second match was a Pool C encounter between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Uttarakhand which Hockey Jharkhand won by a comfortable 13-0 margin. Player of the Match, Albela Rani Toppo (17′, 43′, 47′, 56′) switched to second gear in the second half and clinched the Player of the Match Award for herself. “Winning awards like this always incites good feelings about my game and it becomes a memory that I can relive every time I look at the award. Hockey India really has outdone themselves in getting us the best-in-class facilities and raising the standard of the matches” she said.

The other goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Alka Dungdung (5′, 54′), Ropni Kumari (8′), Reshma Soreng (18′), Elin Dungdung (41′), Dipti Toppo (45′), Roshni Dungdung (51′, 57′) and Betan Dungdung (58′).

The third match of the day from Pool D, a contest between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Bihar was won by Hockey Haryana by a 9-0 scoreline. Hockey Haryana’s Amandeep Kaur (20′, 40′), Monika Singh (38′, 58′) and Bharti Saroha (52′, 56′) scored two goals each and Priyanka (16′), Devika Sihag (45′) and Aditi Boora (60′) scored a goal each to seal the three points in their favour.

The next match Manipur Hockey defeated Delhi Hockey by 4-0 in Pool G. For Manipur, it was Pinky Devi Thokchom (21′) who started off the scoring before Marina Lalramnghaki (28′) doubled the lead. Takhellambam Ayingbi Chanu (47′) and Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi (53′) also scored to complete the win.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Andaman and Nicobar by 42-0 in Pool H. This is the biggest win margin in a Women’s Senior National game. Akansha Singh (10) opened the scoring for Hockey Maharashtra. Ashwini Kolekar (13) doubled the lead for Hockey Maharashtra in the third minute. For Hockey Maharashtra, Akansha scored 7 goals, while Shivani Sitaram Sahu scored 11 goals. Ashwini Kolekar scored 5 goals, Manashri Narendra Shedage scored 3 goals, Ankita Sapate contributed with 3 goals, Lalrindiki scored 4 goals, Durga Raju Shinde scored 2 goals, Afreen Firdos Nizamuddin Shaikh scored 3 goals, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar scored 2 goals, H Lalruatfeli scored 2 goals.

Excited after winning the Player of the Match Award, Hockey Haryana’s Amandeep Kaur said, “The team performed exceptionally well. This Player of the Match Award is not just for me but for the whole team, it will drive us to do better in the upcoming matches and finish the group on a strong note, I can’t thank Hockey India enough for introducing this and video referrals in the National Championships.”

–IANS

cs