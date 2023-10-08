Serie A: AC Milan move to top after slender 1-0 victory over Genoa

Rome, Oct 7 (IANS) AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A table as they edged past Genoa 1-0 away in a dramatic match where both goalkeepers were sent off.

AC Milan entered into Saturday’s game with three domestic victories in a row but had a long list of absentees.

The game was fairly tedious but culminated in the last minutes as the Rossoneri broke the deadlock in the 87th minute when Christian Pulisic perfectly controlled Yunus Musah’s pass before turning around to drill home.

AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan saw red deep into the stoppages time when the Frenchman rushed out of the box to smother a long ball but had a heavy collision with Caleb Ekuban.

The away side had used up all their substitutions, so striker Olivier Giroud had to play as a goalkeeper. In the resulting free kick, Albert Gudmundsson’s attempt took a huge deflection to smack the woodwork.

It was not over yet, as minutes later Genoa’s shot-stopper Josep Martinez also saw his second yellow card for a bookable tackle on Musah.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan fumbled a 2-0 lead to settle for a 2-2 tie against Bologna at San Siro.

The Nerazzurri had a dream start as they went ahead in the 11th minute when Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner set up Francesco Acerbi to finish with a glancing header, two minutes before Lautaro Martinez smashed in a rocket.

However, Lautaro went from hero to villain as his foul in the box gave the away side a penalty and Riccardo Orsolini stepped up to convert it.

Bologna scored the equalizer minutes into the second half when unmarked Joshua Zirkzee placed a low strike into the net, leaving Yann Sommer rooted to the ground.

The frustrating tie saw Inter Milan dropped to second place with 19 points, two points behind AC Milan.

Elsewhere, despite without Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus still registered the victory of the Turin Derby as they beat Torino 2-0 thanks to goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik.

