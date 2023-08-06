scorecardresearch
Serie A: Fluminense beat Palmeiras to rise to third

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 6 (IANS) Jhon Arias and John Kennedy scored either side of halftime as Fluminense secured a 2-1 home win over Palmeiras in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

Arias converted an early penalty before Kennedy struck from the edge of the six-yard box just before the hour on Saturday.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute when forward Lele was shown a second yellow card in as many minutes for an ugly challenge, Xinhua reported.

Gustavo Gomez then headed home to give the visitors a glimmer of hope, but Fluminense survived to secure their ninth win of the campaign and leapfrog Palmeiras into third place.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Internacional were held to a 2-2 home draw by Corinthians, Goias won 1-0 at home to Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense drew 1-1 at Santos.

–IANS

ak/

