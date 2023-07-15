scorecardresearch
Services crowned champions of Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

By Agency News Desk

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), July 15 (IANS) With overall 10 medals, the reigning champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) proved their mettle once again to finish on top at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships.

Improving their points tally of 59 points from the last edition, SSCB claimed 72 points with 10 medals that included 8 gold, one silver and one bronze.

Mahesh (48kg) and Divash Katare (50kg) gave Services a dream start by winning their respective bouts with an easy 5-0 win. Mahesh overpowered Haryana’s Sikander with his swift moves in what transpired to be a one-sided affair to grab the win. Divash followed with yet another dominating performance against Tamil Nadu’s K. Dastageer Shariff clinching the gold medal for SSCB.

Their other gold medal came from Hardik Panwar, who outclassed Punjab’s Shriyansh forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in round 1.

SSCB’s Sahil Baord (52kg), M. Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), and Hemant Sangwan (80+kg) also earned themselves a gold medal after their impressive performances.

Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh finished in second and third place, with 38 and 33 points, respectively. Both teams concluded their campaign with identical medal tallies.

While Haryana won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals, the hosts Arunachal Pradesh also finished their campaign with one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Nenthok Hodong was awarded the best boxer award for his gold medal-winning performance in the 54kg category.

–IANS

bsk

