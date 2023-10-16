Sexual harassment allegations have no basis, ex-WFI chief tells Delhi court

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday told a Delhi court that the allegations of sexual harassment against him accused have no basis.

The BJP MP’s counsel also contended that checking the pulse rate without sexual intent is not an offense.

Six women wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

Apperaring efore Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of the Rouse Avenue Court, Singh’s counsel said that the oversight committee was formed following tweets tagging the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and that the said committee exonerated the coaches against whom allegations were leveled.

Singh’s counsel emphasised that there were no written or oral allegations until the formation of the committee, and the foundation of the allegations was based on tweets.

The defence also mentioned that breathing pattern checking was not mentioned in affidavits given by the complainants but was only in the complaints.

The matter has now been listed for further arguments on charges on October 19.

In the previous hearing, Singh denied allegations of sexual harassment, and claimed that one of them accused him as she failed to qualify for the 2016 Olympics.

Claiming that the allegations are false and motivated, Singh’s counsel had submitted that the above-mentioned complainant, who is part of the sexual harassment committee, did not report the alleged incident from 2012 until April 2023.

“She levelled the allegations as she failed to qualify for the Olympics. Every complaint has a reason behind it. Every allegation is false… Almost every complainant changed her statement. Cosmetic and improved statements were given to implicate the accused.”

Earlier, Delhi Police had told the court that Singh never missed an opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers, adding that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against him and proceed with the trial.

–IANS

spr/vd