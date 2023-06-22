scorecardresearch
Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday transferred the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM).

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Rouse Avenue Courts put up the matter before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who deals with cases of MPs and MLAS.

The matter has now been listed for June 27.

Last week, the Delhi Police had filed in court its charge sheet running over 1,000 pages against federation’s chief and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Police filed the charge sheet before CMM Mahima Rai for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan.

And for offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Tomar.

Sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one of the athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, inviting another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

–IANS

spr/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

