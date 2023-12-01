scorecardresearch
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium facing scarcity of electricity, reason bill not paid: Reports

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium of Raipur where the fourth T20I match between India and Australia is set to be played is running down

Raipur, Dec 1 (IANS) The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium of Raipur where the fourth T20I match between India and Australia is set to be played is running down due to scarcity of electricity in some parts, said reports.

According to NDTV sports, the stadium’s electricity connection was turned off five years ago because of an overdue bill of 3.16 crore. The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association requested a temporary link be provided, and it was, however it is limited to the boxes and spectator gallery.

During today’s games, a generator would be required to power the floodlights.

Athletes competing in a half-marathon in 2018 caused a stir when they discovered the stadium lacked electricity. It was subsequently declared that the outstanding electricity bill, which had risen to 3.16 crore, had not been paid since 2009.

The temporary connection can currently handle 200 KV. Although work on it hasn’t started yet, an application to upgrade it to 1,000 KV has been authorized.

The PWD and Sports Department have received multiple notifications from the electrical company to clear outstanding balances, but payment has not yet been received.

Since the stadium’s power supply was severed in 2018, three international cricket matches have been held there.

