Deepika Padukone drops glimpse of her day out with BFFs in London

Deepika Padukone gave a sneak peek into her day out with her girlfriends in London, giving her fans best friend’s goals

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone gave a sneak peek into her day out with her girlfriends in London, giving her fans best friend’s goals. Taking to Instagram, Deepika, who enjoys a massive fan following of 77.6 million followers, shared some photos with her friends Sneha Ramchander and Divya Narayan.

In the photos, we can see the ‘Piku’ actress flashing her bright smile for the selfie.

The next picture shows the girls standing against a floral backdrop and posing for the lens.

Deepika is wearing a white hoodie, matching joggers and layered the outfit with a long brown coat. Her hair is tied in a neat bun. She captioned the photo with an infinity symbol.

Her friend shared a picture of them together sitting in a fine dining restaurant. The geotag location is Jamavar London.

Fans took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis for the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Singham Again’.

You May Like This

Recent Post

Latest Articles

Sargun Mehta’s Top 5 Blockbuster Songs That Have Captivated Music Lovers

Sargun Mehta’s Top 5 Blockbuster Songs That Have Captivated Music Lovers

Laapata Ladies – Sajni Song Lyrics from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Laapata Ladies – Sajni Song Lyrics from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Kareena Kapoor Khan twinning with her soul sister Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan twinning with her soul sister Malaika Arora

Box Office Blues: Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Arrives after ’83’ and ‘Tubelight’ Failures

Box Office Blues: Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Arrives after ’83’ and ‘Tubelight’ Failures

Sargun Mehta’s Top 5 Blockbuster Songs That Have Captivated Music Lovers

Sargun Mehta’s Top 5 Blockbuster Songs That Have Captivated Music Lovers

Laapata Ladies – Sajni Song Lyrics from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Laapata Ladies – Sajni Song Lyrics from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira dreams of a happy marriage with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira dreams of a happy marriage with Armaan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan reveals Radhika’s real identity to Yug

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan reveals Radhika’s real identity to Yug

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 Review: A Visual and Narrative Triumph

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 Review: A Visual and Narrative Triumph

“Gullak” Season 4 Review: A Disappointingly Stretched Season with Average Performances

“Gullak” Season 4 Review: A Disappointingly Stretched Season with Average Performances

[related_post post_ids="1752,1743"]

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the  entertainment industry.

Quick Links

Social Networks

Dailymotion Facebook-f Flipboard Instagram Bitbucket Linkedin Pinterest Telegram X-twitter
[stock-market-ticker symbols="PVRINOX;BSE:BALAJITELE;TIPSFILMS;NYSENASDAQ:BOM;BSE:MUKTAARTS;EROSMEDIA;ZEEL" stockExchange="NYSENasdaq" width="100%" palette="financial-light"]