Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated, franchise refutes match-fixing claims

Shoaib Malik found himself at the centre of controversy as his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) contract was reportedly terminated amid suspicions match-fixing.

By Agency News Desk
Dhaka, Jan 26 (IANS) Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik found himself at the centre of controversy as his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) contract was reportedly terminated amid suspicions match-fixing.

The speculations emerged after Malik, who played for Fortune Barishal, bowled three no-balls in a single over in a match against Khulna Tigers.

While reports circulated on social media about Malik’s contract termination being linked to match-fixing suspicions, the Barishal team’s media manager, Sikander, refuted such claims and insisted that “Malik’s contract was terminated through mutual agreement”, Samaa TV reported.

Contrary to the media reports, Malik himself refuted the match-fixing allegations. He clarified that he was in Dubai for pre-arranged personal commitments and expressed his desire to return and play for Barishal. However, he claimed that the league administration did not agree to his proposal, leading to the termination of his contract, the reports said.

