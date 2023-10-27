scorecardresearch
SMAT: Tushar Deshpande claims hat-trick as Mumbai thrash Mizoram by 9 wickets

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande claimed a hat-trick as Mumbai thrashed Mizoram by 9 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match here at KL Saini ground, on Friday.

Tushar Deshpande claims hat-trick as Mumbai thrash Mizoram by 9 wickets _ pic courtesy news agency

Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande claimed a hat-trick as Mumbai thrashed Mizoram by 9 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match here at KL Saini ground, on Friday.

Tushar finished his spell with a figure of 4 for 13 in 3.3 overs.

Bowling first, Mumbai bowlers left no space for Mizoram batters to settle down as they struck at regular intervals. Tushar led the bowling with a fierce opening spell and achieved hat-trick in the second over.

With his swinging ability both ways, he first knocked out Vikash Kumar middle stump, and then with his fierce length bowling outside off, trapped Jehu Anderson, and Joseph Lalthankhuma behind the wicket.

Tushar’s phenomenal performance in the tournament with 17 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 6.72 has been a guiding path for Mumbai’s victory.

Chasing the small target of 77, dominant Mumbai batters chased the target in a mere six overs losing just one wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the chase with his 46 off 22 deliveries comprised of seven boundaries and two maximums, winning the match for the team by 9 wickets.

–IANS

hs/bc

4
