HomeWorldSports

Smriti Mandhana jumps to No. 4 in latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, Feb 13 (IANS) Making a significant leap of two places, Smriti Mandhana has claimed the No.4 spot in the Women’s ODI batters in the latest ICC rankings. England’s Nat Sciver Brunt, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and Australia’s Beth Mooney are occupying the top three spots.

Mandhana’s ascent was fueled by her consistent displays with the bat, particularly in the bilateral series against Australia, where she showcased her prowess with scores of 34 and 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Her stellar performances not only secured victories for her team but also propelled her up the rankings ladder.

Ashleigh Gardner dropped three places down to No.22, while Phoebe Litchfield also slipped two places. Tahlia McGrath gained four places up to No.30 in the batting rankings.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt faced a downturn in fortunes, slipping to fifth place after a lacklustre performance against Australia. Opening the batting against the formidable Alyssa Healy and company, Wolvaardt struggled, managing only seven runs at an average of 2.33. Her disappointing outing saw her relinquish her previous ranking, making way for Mandana’s ascent.

But it wasn’t just the batters who witnessed shifts in their rankings; the all-rounders and bowlers also saw movements.

South Africa’s Eliz-Mari Marx’s remarkable rise, gaining 34 places to No. 75 in the all-rounders’ rankings, showcased the depth of talent emerging in the sport. Meanwhile, Australia’s Kim Garth’s ascent to No.36 and Alana King’s climb to No.19 underscored the competitive landscape of women’s cricket.

In the bowling department, Marizanne Kapp’s surge to No.2, trailing only England’s Sophie Ecclestone, highlighted her dominance on the field.

–IANS

hs/bsk

Previous article
IND v ENG: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan train hard, likely to make debut in third Test
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US