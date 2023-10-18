scorecardresearch
Soteldo sparkles as Venezuela routs 10-man Chile

By Agency News Desk

Caracas, Oct 18 (IANS) Yeferson Soteldo scored one goal and set up another as Venezuela cruised to a 3-0 home victory over 10-man Chile in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The hosts took the lead through Santos midfielder Soteldo, who rifled a low shot into the far corner after Jose Martinez intercepted an errant Paulo Diaz pass, reports Xinhua.

Soteldo then turned provider as his mazy run and cut-back from the left byline gave Salomon Rondon an easy tap-in at the near post.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Marcelino Nunez was shown a second yellow card for dissent just moments after he was booked for a crude challenge on Cristian Casseres.

Darwin Machis, who replaced Samuel Sosa in the 57th minute, put the result beyond doubt by sweeping home from close range after Casseres headed on Soteldo’s cross.

The result at Estadio Monumental in Maturin leaves Venezuela with seven points from four qualifiers as they seek a berth in football’s showpiece tournament for the first time. Chile has four points with just one win so far.

