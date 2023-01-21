scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The modern-day cricketer is a lean, mean machines and not only have to play in international matches but franchise cricket across formats to keep themselves in physical shape for the rigours of the game, day in and day out.

With physical exercises, a well-balanced diet is absolutely necessary for a player to maintain perfect fitness. And many times players follow special diet plans, designed considering their nutritional requirements for playing the sport.

South African all-rounder David Miller, who will be playing for Gujarat Titan in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023, has revealed the special diet plan he is following in the build-up for the mega event.

With Gujarat Titans aiming to defend their title, they will be looking up to miracle man Killer Miller to continue with his form.

With such pressure and dependability of the team on his shoulders, Miller has started putting himself under intense practice to make his form better, aggressive and dominating for the event.

Miller has now unveiled his diet to make sure whatever efforts he is putting in will definitely give better outcomes.

As an athlete, hydration is the most important aspect of his diet. “Evocus black alkaline water is my everyday companion. I drink 2-3 litres of water. It naturally detoxifies the body and& balances my body ph”, said Miller.

“I am very conscious of what I eat in portion sizes throughout the day,” said Miller. He further added that he enjoys yoghurt, eggs, bacon and toast during his breakfast. Lunch varies between a variety of foods and the nutrition requirements of the day. But dinner is one of his favourite meals of the day which is his native South African food.

Miller said, “I make sure to take a portion of protein-rich food for dinner including lots of steak, chicken & steamed vegetables, which are my favourite”.

David says that to be the best in his game and the secret has been his impressive balance in life which can be adopted by anyone easily.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month
Next article
2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

News

Rituparna Sengupta says her new film is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Sports

Australian Open: Impressive Zhang beats US qualifier, charges into last 16

Sports

SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis

News

The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb

Sports

2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

Sports

Adoration in India hasn't spoiled Sachin Tendulkar and that's amazing: Andy Flower

Technology

Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web

News

Cameron to Rajamouli: If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk

Technology

Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

Sports

2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand

Technology

Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year: Head

News

Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae

News

Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

Technology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US