Spanish gymnasts shine in closing day of World Challenge Cup in Israel

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, June 5 (IANS) Spain’s gymnasts secured four medals on the final day of the World Challenge Cup competition in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Nestor Abad brought home the gold medal for Spain in the men’s horizontal bar final, tallying 13,800 points. He led ahead of Israel’s Alexander Myakinin and Germany’s Glen Trebing, reports Xinhua.

The men’s parallel bars event saw Spain also claim the bronze, thanks to Thierno Diallo. Türkiye’s Ahmet Onder, who scored 14.350 points, clinched the gold, while Hungary’s Krisztofer Meszaros came in second.

The men’s vault final was ruled by Hungary, with Meszaros scoring 13,750 points to earn the gold, one of his four medals in the competition. His compatriot, Botond Molnar, garnered the silver. Israel’s Pavel Gulidov received the bronze.

In the women’s events, Australia’s Georgia Goodwin secured her second gold of the competition after triumphing in the floor final with a score of 13.567. She topped France’s Morgane Osyssek and Spain’s Alba Petisco.

Marine Boyer won France’s lone gold medal of the competition, earning a score of 13.567 in the vault final. France also took the bronze in this event, courtesy of Lea Franceries, while Spain’s Ana Perez secured the silver.

The next competition in the 2023 World Challenge Cup series, organized by the International Gymnastics Federation, is set to occur in Osijek, Croatia, starting Thursday.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

