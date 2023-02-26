scorecardresearch
Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched gold in the men’s doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament.

In the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh in a tightly contested 3 sets, 22-20, 12-21 and 21-9.

Whereas, the ace shuttlers had to settle for silver in their singles category.

Pramod went down fighting to England’s Daniel Bethell in straight sets. The match lasted 46 mins and the final score read 18-21 and 8-21 and had to settle for a silver medal in the SL 3 category.

Sukant went down fighting to India’s Tarun in a tightly contested 3 sets. The final score read 21-12, 8-21 and 13-21 to settle for a silver medal.

–IANS

cs

Entertainment Today

