Sreenidi Deccan close gap at the top with resounding win

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Sreenidi Deccan closed the gap on Mohammedan Sporting at the top of the I-League table, with a comfortable 3-0 victory against bottom-dwellers TRAU FC at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based side’s Nigerian midfielder Rilwan Hassan and Colombian forward David Munoz were at the heart of the performance, netting a goal apiece in the first half, while substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika added a third in second-half injury time, to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

While Sreenidi Deccan had experienced somewhat of a slip in the earlier part of the season, Mohammedan Sporting’s recent losses after the restart of the I-League meant that the Deccan Warriors have roared back in the title race. They currently stand on 26 points from 13 matches, five points behind the Black and White Brigade, with a game in hand.

TRAU FC, on the other hand, remained rooted to the bottom of the league table with seven points from 13 matches. They are locked in a relegation battle with their rivals from across the down, NEROCA FC, who earlier suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Namdhari FC. Both the Imphal sides remain on the same number of points for now.

–IANS

hs/