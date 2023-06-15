scorecardresearch
Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

By Agency News Desk

Harare, June 15 (IANS) Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has said that his side will look to take inspiration from the 1996 World Cup-winning team as they aim to qualify for the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 via the qualifying tournament starting from June 18 in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka must make it to be in the top two teams of the qualifying competition if they are to stand a chance of playing the ODI World Cup in India later this year and Theekshana believes it is time for a new generation to stand up and be inspired by the 1996 triumph.

“No one thought Sri Lanka would win the World Cup in 1996. So it is an inspiration, particularly the way they played as a team. We need to get all of this to our generation as well. The way Ranatunga acted as captain, there are a lot of memories there for everyone.

As a team, we have to do some things as they did in that period of time, but it’s also a new generation so we have to do things differently. The way that cricket is going is so different, so I think it is our time to do our best and try and win the World Cup,” Theekshana was quoted as saying by ICC.

Sri Lanka entered the qualification tournament after finishing two places and 17 points behind South Africa, who took the final qualification spot from the 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They have since moved up to ninth in the Men’s ODI Team Rankings and enter the Qualifier as the highest-ranked side.

They will face Ireland, Scotland and United Arab Emirates, teams they are unbeaten against, in the group stage. But Theekshana believes it is Oman, a side Sri Lanka are yet to face in ODIs, who pose the biggest challenge for his team.

“We don’t know much about them. It is not a big pressure but there is pressure there because we don’t know about their strengths and weaknesses. We just have to bring our A game every time as we don’t know what to expect, so we have to focus on our own game,” the spinner said.

The 22-year old Theekshana became the first men’s player born in the 21st century to play for Sri Lanka when he made his debut against South Africa in September 2021, taking a wicket with his first ball as his side won by 78 runs. He is itching to continue his fruitful partnership with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga when Group B action gets underway from June 19.

“I have a good partner in Wanindu, we know that opposition teams see him as a world-class bowler. They sometimes try to defend him and try to get runs from me but then I have a chance to get wickets also,” Theekshana said.

“I think that is a plus point for the team and for me because I am always getting the chance to add pressure. I know that he will always keep it tight at the other end so it is easy for me to bowl with him, and it is good for the team when he is around,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
