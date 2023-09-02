Sri Lanka women score first win over England with 8 wickets win

Chelmsford, Sep 2 (IANS) Chamari Athapaththu struck a half-century after a superb bowling performance as Sri Lanka Women defeated England Women by eight wickets with 40 balls to spare in the second T20I match on Saturday. This is Sri Lanka women’s first-ever victory over England.

The Sri Lanka bowlers led by Udeshika Prabodhani (2-19), Inoshi Priyadharshani (2-16), Inoka Ranaweera (2-25) and Kavisha Diilhari (2-17) came up with superb performances as England were restricted to 104 all out in 18 overs.

Charlie Dean top scored for England with 34 as the rest of the batters failed to get going.

In reply, skipper Chamari Athapaththu struck 55 off 31 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes, while Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a 35-ball 30 as Sri Lanka reached 110/2 in 13.2 overs.

Sri Lanka lost Anushka Sanjeewani for one run with 10 runs on the board but Chamari Athapaththu held the innings together as Sri Lanka romped home to victory.

Brief scores:

England Women 104 all out in 18 overs (Charlie Dean 34; U Prabodhani 2-19, I Priyadharshani 2-16, Inoka Ranaweera 2-25, Kavisha Diilhari 2-17) lost to Sri Lanka 110/2 in 13.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 55, Harshitha Samarawickrama 30 not out; Danielle Gibson 1-9) by 8 wickets.

–IANS

bsk