Struff, Draper set semis Clash In Sofia

Sofia, Nov 10 (IANS) Jan-Lennard Struff and Jack Draper set a hard-hitting late-season clash on Thursday at the Sofia Open, where the pair notched contrasting quarter-final victories at the indoor ATP 250.

The third-seeded Struff overcame Fabian Marozsan 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in a one-hour, 58-minute battle in Bulgaria to reach his first hard-court ATP Tour semi-final since 2021. The 33-year-old German, who is now 20-16 for the season, rallied from 0-2 in the deciding set to prevail in his maiden Lexus ATP Head2Head clash with Marozsan.

“I think it was a great match of very high intensity and a good level,” said Struff. “I felt like (we both) played a very good first set. In the second I gave away one break with a double fault, which I think was unexpected. But in the third he was a break up and I managed to stay in, fight for every point and (be aggressive) on return.”

Struff’s next test in Sofia is a semi-final meeting with Draper, who eased past wild card Cem Ilkel 6-2, 6-2 to back up his second-round win against top seed Lorenzo Musetti. The 21-year-old Briton converted four of nine break points he earned to book his third appearance in an ATP Tour semi-final after Eastbourne in 2022 (I. to Cressy) and Adelaide-2 in 2023 (I. to Kwon).

“I think he is a really solid player,” said Draper of Turkey’s Ilkel after the match. “It was difficult in the rallies but I thought I was really strong and my ball speed was very good. I was able to turn defence into attack really well today, so I’m happy with the way I played.”

Friday’s semi-final meeting between Struff and Draper will be the first in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. It will also be a collision between two of the cleanest ballstrikers on Tour.

“He’s someone who has had an amazing season and won a lot of matches,” said Draper of Struff. “He plays a really big game, so it will be two big hitters playing and hopefully it will be a good match.”

The second semi-final in Sofia will be contested by second seed Adrian Mannarino and Pavel Kotov. Mannarino recovered from dropping tense opening set to secure a 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3 win against Sebastian Ofner. The Frenchman will be bidding to maintain his perfect record in tour-level semi-finals this year, having won all three he has previously played.

The World No. 80 Kotov, who reached his maiden ATP Tour championship match in Stockholm last month, beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6(3).

