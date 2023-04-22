scorecardresearch
Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

By Agency News Desk

Stuttgart (Germany), April 22 (IANS) World No.1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her second straight Stuttgart Open final after No.4 Ons Jabeur was forced to retire down 3-0 in the semifinals due to a left calf injury, here.

Swiatek will face No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final. The Australian Open champion dropped just three games to advance to her third straight Stuttgart final, defeating Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.

The much-anticipated first meeting of the season between Swiatek and Jabeur ended prematurely after the Tunisian began to struggle with her left leg after the first game of the match. After chasing down a ball on the last point of the first game, Jabeur called a medical timeout and received treatment and tape on her calf.

“The third point, I don’t know what happened. I was really excited to play Iga today, it’s always a fun match-up between us. I wish her the best luck for the final,”  Jabeur said.  

“I’m sorry guys, I really tried to run, but Iga never makes it easy,” she added.

Jabeur played on for two more games but was visibly hampered in her movement and serve. After Swiatek held for a 3-0 lead, Jabeur consulted with the physio one more time before crossing the net to shake Swiatek’s hand.

The loss ended Jabeur’s seven-match win streak. She will now race to prepare for her title defense next week at the Mutua Madrid Open.

“I don’t know what Ons’ situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried and she wanted to see how it’s going to go,” Swiatek said.

“I told her we’re probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we’ll see each other there. She’s a fighter, so she’s going to be back quickly. I just hope it’s nothing serious,” she added.

On Sunday, Swiatek will face Sabalenka in a rematch of last year’s Stuttgart final, which the Pole won 6-2, 6-2. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 4-2, but Sabalenka snapped her four-match losing streak last fall by winning their last meeting at the 2022 WTA Finals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first player to defend the title since Angelique Kerber in 2016. The 22-year-old has yet to lose a match in Stuttgart, having now extended her tournament record to 7-0.

Sabalenka has also enjoyed consistent success at the Porsche Arena. She is into the final for the third consecutive year, having finished runner-up to Ashleigh Barty (2021) and Swiatek (2022). For the third straight year, she will face a reigning No.1 for the title.

Stuttgart will be Sabalenka’s fourth final of the season (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, Indian Wells) and Swiatek’s third (Doha, Dubai). A win on Sunday would be the 13th title for either player.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
