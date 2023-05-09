scorecardresearch
Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, Andhra, Chandigarh, Telangana win on Day 6

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela, May 9 (IANS) Top sides Hockey Punjab, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, and Telangana Hockey won their respective matches on Day 6 of the 13th Hockey India Sub-junior Women’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The opening match of the day saw Hockey Punjab beat Manipur Hockey 10-1. Tanu Rani (16′, 43′, 58′) scored a hat-trick, while Harjot Kaur (4′, 53′), Maskeenpreet Kaur (14′, 60′), Sharanjit Kaur (19′, 50′) netted a brace each, while Sanna (55′) found the back of the net once for Hockey Punjab. For Manipur Hockey, captain Mutum Priya Devi (15′) scored a consolation goal.

In the second game, Hockey Andhra Pradesh registered a 5-0 win against Hockey Gujarat. Kuppa Tulasi (12′, 38′) and Skipper Bommu Ankitha (53′, 58′) netted two goals each, while Ragula Nagamani (43′) scored one goal.

Meanwhile, Hockey Chandigarh edged out Hockey Bihar 3-2 in the third game of the day. Tamanna (8′, 20′) opened the scoring for Hockey Chandigarh while Pooja (13′) also added to the tally. For Hockey Bihar, Shanti Kumari (11′, 39′) scored a brace in the closely fought match.

In the fourth match of the day, Telangana Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 2-0. Kancharla Akshaya (42′) and Skipper Kethavath Anitha (55′) scored one goal each in the second half of the game after the first and second quarters ended goalless.

Also on Monday, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Himachal 18-0 and Kerala Hockey played out a 2-2 draw against Hockey Rajasthan in the last two games of the Day 5 of the tournament.

For Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Kajal (8′, 12′, 13′, 25′, 34′, 48′) stole the show with six goals, while Sujata Jayant (28′, 35′, 41′, 43′) netted four goals. Team Captain Krishna Sharma (2′, 19′) and Rubi Rathore (40′, 41′) scored a brace each, while Ronak Parmar (22′), Kanak Pal (36′), Ningombam Rojee Devi (49′), and Mitali Sharma (50′) were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Shanusha P.M. (30′) and Lekshmi D.ss (53′) scored a goal each to help Kerala Hockey bounce back in the game after Narmada (24′, 40′) scored a brace for Hockey Rajasthan.

–IANS

bsk/ak

'Billionaire Boys Club' star Emma Roberts to lead comedy film 'Hot Mess'
