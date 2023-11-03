Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors lose to Germany 6-3 in semifinals

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Nov 3 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey team lost to world No.2 ranked Germany 6-3 in the semifinals of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia on Friday. In a dominating display Germany’s Christian Franz (16’), Nikas Berendts (29’, 45’), Peer Hinrichs (43’,48’) and Sperling Florian (49’) found the back of the net while Amandeep Lakra (35’), Uttam Singh (58’) and Rohit (60’) scored for India.

Defending champions India started on the front foot, threatening Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji’s goal on a couple of occasions in the opening minutes.

However, Germany registered the game’s first shot on target as Ben Hasbach’s snapshot was deflected out by India’s goalkeeper Mohith H.S.

A period of German dominance followed as they pinned India in their own half in search of the opening goal and it was Germany’s captain Matteo Poljaric who looked to test Mohith H.S, whose vigilance ensured the first quarter ended goalless.

Germany’s Christian Franz scored in the very first minute of the second quarter, flashing a shot past Mohith H.S. after a string of passes in the circle.

The Indian Colts seldom found opportunities to test Joshua in goal as Germany continued to pile on the pressure the rest of the quarter. And as the first half was winding up, it was Nikas Berendts‘s flick from a penalty corner that breached India’s goal for the second time in the match.

India found their footing in the third quarter, forcing a series of penalty corners and it was Amandeep Lakra’s flick at goal that found the back of the net and reduced India’s deficit.

But the respite was short-lived as Peer Hinrichs netted the ball in after a goal-mouth melee to extend Germany’s lead. This was quickly followed by another goal by Nikas Berendts towards the end of the quarter.

The German onslaught continued in the last quarter with Peer Hinrichs doubling his goal tally after a thunderous flick from a penalty corner.

Soon after, Sperling Florian chipped the ball over Mohith H.S. from close range to make it 6-1 in Germany’s favour. As the intensity of the game dropped Uttam Singh deflected a long cross to score India’s second goal, while Rohit scored from a penalty corner in the very last minute of the game. However, despite India’s valiant efforts went in vain as they lost the match 3-6.

India will face the losers of the match between Australia and Pakistan on November 4.

