Sun Jiajun lowers men's 50m breaststroke Asian record in China's National Championships

Hangzhou (China), May 6 (IANS) Just a few months before the Asian Games and at the same venue, Sun Jiajun lowered the men’s 50-metre breaststroke Asian record here on Saturday, the last competition day of China’s National Swimming Championships.

Sun clocked 26.61 to win the event, slicing 0.02 seconds off Qin Haiyang’s old Asian record in March. Sun’s time ranked fourth in the world in the year so far.

“I can be faster,” said Sun. “I was sick before the competition and took a few days off. I will try my best in the World Championships and Asian Games.”

Qin came second in 26.72, and Yan Zibei third in 27.09, reports Xinhua.

Butterfly queen Zhang Yufei and backstroke specialist Xu Jiayu both swept in their trademark events.

Zhang, Tokyo Olympic champion in the women’s 200m butterfly, clocked 25.47 to grab the 50m butterfly title. Her time was the second fastest in the world so far this year. Yu Yiting trailed in 25.86, while Wang Yichun came third in 25.89. Zhang also won the 200m and 100m fly.

“I am satisfied with my 50m and 100m, but the 200m was not good,” Zhang said.

Xu Jiayu also seemed undefeatable as he led throughout to win the 200m back in 1:56.33 after collecting the 100m and 50m backstroke titles.

Li Bingjie captured her fourth individual title on Saturday by winning the women’s 800m freestyle in 8:20.34. She also grabbed gold in the 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle.

Rising star Pan Zhanle, the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle winner and 100m freestyle Asian record holder, snatched the 400m free gold in 3:46.40. He took an early lead and gave his rivals no chance. Zhang Ziyang and Fei Liwei came second and third respectively.

In the men’s 200m butterfly, Chen Juner broke veteran Wu Peng’s old national record to win the gold with a time of 1:54.16, while Zhejiang came from behind to win the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

